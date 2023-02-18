Genesis – ‘In the beginning’ to today

Religion

Genesis (Hebrew Bereshit = “In the beginning”) is the first book of the Bible, containing the two different versions of the Jewish and Christian creation story. Among other things, Genesis tells the primeval tales of Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, Noah’s Ark, the Tower of Babel, and God’s involvement with the apparently chosen people, the Israelites.

The patriarchal history (chapters 12-50) tells the story of Abraham and his descendants, including Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph. Most scholars agree that these stories are a mix of history, hope and legend, which reveal the religious and cultural identity of the people of Israel. The patriarchs are depicted as flawed and imperfect actors who nevertheless have a special relationship with God and are chosen to fulfill a divine plan.

Throughout Genesis, there are several recurring themes, including the importance of faith, obedience to God, and the consequences of sin. The book also portrays God as a just and merciful deity who seeks to establish a covenant with his chosen people. The covenant involves promises of land, descendants, and blessings, but also includes expectations of obedience and worship.

Although Genesis is the first book to appear in the Bible’s collection of different books, scholars believe it is not the oldest written biblical material. The following is a transcription of the first few verses of Genesis:

1:1 In the beginning God created heaven and earth.

Bereshit bara Elohim et hashamayim ve’et ha’arets.

1:2 The earth was without form and empty, with darkness on the face of the depths, but God’s spirit moved on the water’s surface.

Veha’arets hayetah tohu vavohu vechoshech al-peney tehom veruach Elohim merachefet al-peney hamayim.

1:3 God said, ‘There shall be light,’ and light came into existence.

Vayomer Elohim yehi-or vayehi-or.

1:4 God saw that the light was good, and God divided between the light and the darkness.

Vayar Elohim et-ha’or ki-tov vayavdel Elohim beyn ha’or uveyn hachoshech.¹

The author of Genesis was traditionally thought to be Moses. However, academics suggest that Genesis comes from several different anonymous sources. And due to recent archeological findings, along with the evolution of human modes of analysis, theories are always shifting as to how and why this book exists.

The book of Genesis has had a profound impact on Western culture, influencing art, literature, and philosophy. Its stories and themes continue to be studied and debated by scholars and religious leaders, making it a fundamental text of both Jewish and Christian traditions.

Music

Genesis is also the name of an English progressive rock group that recorded the remarkable album, Selling England by the Pound (1973), along with other noteworthy albums like Nursery Cryme (1971) and The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (1974).

The band’s mature sound was, for the most part, complex and introspective. Some dissed the band with the nickname “Genesnooze” but they remain an important pillar in the history of rock, especially prog rock.

The band also spawned successful solo careers for both Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins. When Gabriel left the band in 1975, the remainder of Genesis – with Collins staying behind and taking up lead vocals – began to produce more top 40 style singles. Some Genesis fans felt that the departure of Gabriel left us with a watered-down, inferior version of the ‘real’ Genesis.

Space

The Genesis space probe was launched by NASA in 2001 to study and collect samples of solar winds. It was the first spacecraft to return material to Earth since the Apollo missions. Unfortunately, the Genesis recovery parachute malfunctioned. So in 2004 the probe crash-landed in Utah, resulting in the loss of some otherwise valuable data.

Genesis I is the name of an experimental space habitat launched by an American firm in 2006. This habitat is inflatable, making launch easier due to its initial deflated diameter of 1.6 meters. Fully expanded, the Genesis I measures 4.4 by 2.54 meters.

Autos

The Genesis G90 is a sedan manufactured by the Korean automaker Genesis, which is the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai Motor Company, since 2015. The G90 is the successor of the Hyundai Equus and was known as the Genesis EQ900 in South Korea from 2015 to 2019.

Audio

Genesis is the name of an audio loudspeaker that back in the late 1970s was the envy of many audiophiles. The unit sported a “passive subwoofer” which increased bass response. My family owned a pair, purchased secondhand from a friend, and I have many happy memories of listening to my favorite music through them.

Sometimes when my parents were away at the cottage or skiing, I’d have a few friends over and blast our Genesis speakers to the limits with tunes like The Who’s “We Won’t Get Fooled Again.” The big irony here is that I was fooled some years later by a person who took great interest in the Old Testament. And I’m still paying the price for their dishonorable behavior.

